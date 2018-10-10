× Likely women voters back Lamont over Stefanowski in latest Quinnipiac poll

HAMDEN — The latest Quinnipiac poll has Democrat Ned Lamont leading Republican Bob Stefanowski 47-39 percent among voters with Independent candidate Oz Griebel at 11 percent.

Lamont has a 22-point lead among women voters in the governor’s race.

According to Quinnipiac, women back Lamont over Stefanowski 53-31 percent, with 13 percent for Griebel. Men tip Republican 46-41 percent, with 9 percent for Griebel.

This is the first Quinnipiac poll of the race that samples likely voters.

With 27 days left in the ace, 21 percent of likely voters who named a candidate say they might change their mind.

Quinnipiac says Connecticut don’t like their candidates much with a 44-45 favorability for Lamont, and 39-44 percent for Stefanowski’s likeability.

“The number one issue for Connecticut voters is the economy, and Lamont wins among those voters, “Says Quinnipiac University Poll Director Douglas Schwartz, PHD, “Voters also say, however, that the most important quality in a candidate for governor is the ability to bring change, and among those voters, Stefanowski wins big.”

Read the full poll outcome here.