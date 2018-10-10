New Jersey teacher accused of sending nude photos, explicit messages to teen

SOMERVILLE, N.J. – A New Jersey high school English teacher is accused of sending sexually explicit photos to a 17-year-old student, according to Somerset County Prosecutor Michael Robertson.

Michelina Aichele, 29, of Hillsborough Township, has been charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Someone from Montgomery Township High School called police Oct. 4 to report Aichele, and, after investigators spoke with the student, they arrested her the following day.

The victim told police Aichele sent him nude photos over a period of several months, Robertson said in a news release. The teen also gave details of alleged, sexually explicit conversations he had with Aichele via email and social media.

On Oct. 9, Superintendent of Schools Nancy H. Gartenberg sent the following letter obtained by the Courier News:

“This teacher was suspended and removed from the high school on Oct. 4, 2018 while the investigation was ongoing. The teacher’s suspension shall be continued pending a resolution of the criminal charges, and the district will continue to cooperate with the Somerset County Prosecutor and the Montgomery Township Police Department.”

Aichele was booked at the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.