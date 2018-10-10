Operation Warm: Bringing coats to Norwich kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORWICH -- Wednesday hundreds of students at the Stanton Elementary School in Norwich went home a little warmer.

“A lot of our kids are in need and this is just incredible opportunity for us, we can’t believe this is happening,” said principal Susan Lessard.

Volunteers were handing out coats designed and paid for by Operation Warm, a non-profit organization, with the goal of giving kids more than just a vital piece of clothing for Connecticut winters.

“We really focus on being more than a coat, we don’t want to just give them the warmth but we want to give them happiness we would like to give them the opportunity to play outside we also want to make sure they can get to school on these cold winter days,” says Lauren Holloway with Operation Warm.

Students at this school already receive free breakfast and lunch, and many more have an even greater need at home.

“Some of our kids are coming in from different countries and they don’t have anything, we had a big influx of kids from Puerto Rico and they usually come here with nothing at all, so to get something like this is incredible opportunity for families, says Lessard.