Pawcatuk woman killed after hit-and-run in North Stonington

NORTH STONINGTON — 25-year-old Krystal Riske of Pawcatuk was killed after being struck from a car Tuesday night.

State Police say that a car was driving on Route 2 westbound just before the rotary in North Stonington. The car drove off the road, and struck Riske who was walking on the right-hand shoulder.

Riske was critically injured, then died overnight from her injuries.

State Police are looking for the driver who struck Riske. They are describing the car as a dark-colored mid-sized SUV, possibly gray. They would have sustained passenger side quarter panel damage, including the passenger side headlight and is missing the passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to call Troop E at 860-848-6500.