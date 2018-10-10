PD: Man shot after domestic incident in Meriden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERIDEN -- Police are still looking for a suspect in connection to a shooting incident on Curtis Street Wednesday afternoon.

Meriden Police Department said they received calls for gunshots on Curtis Street around 4 p.m.

Police said when they arrived on scene, they found a male victim outside a home covered in blood, but the suspect was no where to be found.

"We have multiple resources here on scene," said Sgt. John Mennone of the Meriden Police Department." There is no concern for anyone in the area at this particular time."

Connecticut State Police and K-9 units assisted in the investigation.

Officers are asking anyone with information to contact the Meriden Police Department.