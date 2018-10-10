× Six Flags New England hosts the 30-hour coffin challenge

AGAWAM — Remember the 30-hour Coffin Challenge in Missouri? You could win a bunch of prizes, including the coffin itself!

Six lucky souls are trying their luck at the challenge at Six Flags New England!

The goal is simple: Spend 30 hours straight in a coffin at the park. They’ll still get some breaks to use the bathroom, and will get food as well.

For those who successfully complete the challenge, they’ll win the following:

$300 cash

Two 2019 Gold Season Passes

Two 2019 Dining Season Passes

Two Fight Fest passes for the Haunted Houses

The coffin (Yes, you read that right).

Do you think you could take on this challenge?