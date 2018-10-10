Vernon students get ready to hit the road at the Hartford Marathon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VERNON -- On Saturday morning, more than 11,000 runners will take to the streets of Hartford, West Hartford, and East Hartford. The reason? The Eversource Hartford Marathon & Half-Marathon.

It's the largest annual event in Hartford each year. Working with the Hartford Marathon Foundation, teams of runners can run to support a charity.

From 1994 to now, around $7.2 million has been raised for local and national charities through the marathon.

Skinner Road School in Vernon has a group of 30 kids ready to hit the road Saturday!

The kids will run for a special cause this year: One of the Skinner Road teachers has a child who was a wish kid with the Make-A-Wish foundation.

Each student on the team will ru a portion of the marathon.

Principal Bryan Kerachsky said, "Since 2007, Skinner Road students have been running the marathon. This year, the cause is going to be for the Make-A-Wish foundation."

Kerachsky also said he and his staff will be running much of the race.

All of this helps get the kids get some exercise, as well as have them participate in a great cause at a young age.

"Our kids start young. They have an opportunity to learn about nutrition and healthy habits for life," said Kerachsky.

At the home stretch, the entire group will all run the last few hundred yards and cross the finish line together!