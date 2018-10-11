1 dead following multi-vehicle crash in Haddam

HADDAM — A two-car collision killed one person and injured another Thursday afternoon.

Officials said the accident occurred in the village of Higganum on Killingworth Road on Route 81.

Officials said the two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions and slammed into each other head-on.

Two people, one from each vehicle, were taken to the hospital. Officials said one of the drivers that was taken to Hartford Hospital, died from their injuries.

The second victim is in unknown condition at Hartford Hospital. Life Star was initially requested to airlift one passenger, but was cancelled due to hazardous flying conditions caused by today’s weather.

At this time, Route 81 is shut down in both directions.

No other details were released.