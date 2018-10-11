Connecticut survey finds increase in teen vaping use

Posted 9:24 PM, October 11, 2018, by

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JANUARY 23: Jeremy Wong smokes an e-cigarette at The Vaping Buddha on January 23, 2018 in South San Francisco, California. According to a 600 page report by the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, vaping was found to be far less hazardous than smoking. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

HARTFORD — Connecticut public health officials say a survey shows the number of high school students who are vaping doubled from 2015 to 2017.

The survey taken from March 2017 through June 2017 found nearly 15 percent of high school students used e-cigarettes, compared to 7.2 percent in 2015. It found 10 percent of ninth graders and 20 percent of 12th graders used the devices.

Health and education officials across the country have been raising alarms over widespread underage use of e-cigarettes and other vaping products. They are notoriously difficult to detect, often leaving behind only a quick puff of vapor.

Public health Commissioner Raul Pino said Thursday the survey results are troubling because youth are generally unaware of the presence of nicotine in the devices and can quickly become addicted.

Related stories