East Lyme, Stonington search for alleged movie theater thieves

STONINGTON/EAST LYME — Both, Stonington and East Lyme Police Departments said they are investigating two incidents regarding stolen wallets and purses that took place inside movie theaters.

Both police departments said the first incident took place on September 16, followed by the second on September 18.

“In these incidents, victims were seated within the theaters and had their wallets taken from their purses, and the victim’s debit/credit cards were used at multiple locations a short time after the thefts,” police said.

Police added, “In the East Lyme incident the victim stated that they had already been seated and the movie had started when she observed a male sit behind her, and exit a short time after.”

Police said the victims were not able to describe the suspect in either of the incidents. Police said an investigation has determined that two male and two females are believed to be working together in both incidents.

Police described one female with “distinct” tattoos on her wrists and forearms, red hair, a large build and appears to be left handed. Police said the vehicle associated with the group appears to be a 2004-2009 Nissan Quest color blue.

“The East Lyme and Stonington Police Departments urge those attending events at local theaters to always exercise caution with their valuables and never place them in locations where others can gain undetected access.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact either East Lyme Police Department (860-739-5900) or Stonington Police Department (860-599-4411).