Former candidate accused of abusing small dogs

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who made an unsuccessful bid for state representative has been charged with abusing two small dogs.

The Connecticut Post reports that 34-year-old Raymond Neuberger, of Fairfield, was charged with malicious wounding of an animal after one King Charles Cavalier spaniel was burned with boiling water and another was treated for broken ribs.

A judge increased his bond so he will remain jailed until his hearing for a pretrial probation program Nov. 21.

Under the program, the charges against Neuberger will be dismissed if he stays out of trouble for two years.

He’s also required to make a $23,500 donation to an animal shelter.

An attorney appointed advocate for the dogs, named Thor and Charlie, says they have recovered from their injuries.

Neuberger’s lawyer, John Gulash, declined comment.