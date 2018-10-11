× GOP Senate leader accuses state economist of partisan bias

HARTFORD — The Republican state Senate leader is accusing a University of Connecticut economist and professor of overstepping his role and wading into partisan politics.

Sen. Len Fasano sent a letter Thursday to Fred Carstensen, calling on him to retract comments he recently made to Hearst Connecticut Media criticizing Republican businessman and gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski, a political newcomer.

In the article, Carstensen calls Stefanowski’s resume “very troubling” for a gubernatorial candidate and claims there’s “nothing here to argue that he brings any useful experience or skills to public service.”

Fasano says such remarks show political bias and are inappropriate for an economist. He also criticized Carstensen after he made critical comments about President Donald Trump.

Messages were left seeking comment with Carstensen, director of the Connecticut Center for Economic Analysis.