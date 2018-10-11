× Joe Marfuggi, Fmr. CEO of Riverfront recapture, dies at 77

HARTFORD — The former head of Riverfront Recapture, Joe Marfuggi, has died. He was 77.

Marfuggi was the president and CEO of the organization for nearly three decades until he retired in 2015. He passed away Thursday.

Marfuggi lead efforts to make the riverbanks in the Hartford area accessible to residents after flood control and highways cut them off from the city.

Riverfront Recapture Board Chair Dave Jenkins said, “Joe was an icon in our community whose passion for reconnecting the city to the river knew no boundaries. The Hartford region owes Joe Marfuggi a debt of gratitude. We all benefit from his decades of perseverance, skill and enthusiasm.”