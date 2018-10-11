× Lawyer charged with stealing $10,000 from client

BRIDGEPORT — Police say a Connecticut lawyer fled to New Jersey after stealing nearly $10,000 from a client.

The Connecticut Post reports that 61-year-old Alfred Cali was arraigned Wednesday in Bridgeport Superior Court. Court records show he pleaded not guilty to a felony larceny charge and the case was continued to Oct. 31.

Court documents allege a local man hired the Bridgeport lawyer to represent him in bankruptcy proceedings in 2016. Authorities say Cali cashed a $9,614 check from the client and used the money for personal purposes.

Investigators say they found Cali living in North Arlington, New Jersey.

Cali could not be reached for comment. A phone listing for him could not be found and it was not clear if he has hired a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.