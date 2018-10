WESTBROOK — Quite a sight for some people who came across a washed up leatherback turtle in Westbrook!

Sadly, the turtle was long dead but it was still a sight to behold.

Leatherback turtles travel from Florida to the Carolinas to feed. They follow jellyfish, and can go as far north as Canada to eat. They make their way down the coast in the fall months.

You may see a few more out there, since now is the time they’re in our area!

Leatherback turtles are an endangered species.