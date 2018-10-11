× Men indicted after mom finds video of 9-month-old being raped

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Tennessee men accused of raping a 9-month-old child and recording it have been indicted by a grand jury, according to WREG.

The child’s mother reported the incident to police after she found videos of the crime on a cellphone, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.

The suspects were later identified by police as Isiah Hayes, 19, and Daireus Ice, 22.

In one of those videos, authorities say, one of the suspects was nude from the waist down and was touching himself while standing near the little girl. In another, the the man was seen performing sex acts on the child, police said.

The DA’s office told WHBQ that Ice was the one filming while Hayes allegedly assaulted the child.

The child’s mother found the videos Oct. 14, 2016. A WREG article from February 2018 stated the mother was able to identify one of the suspects using social media. She then took all the information she had gathered to police.

Hayes was indicted on aggravated rape of a child and especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor. Ice was indicted on aggravated rape of a child/ criminal responsibility for conduct of another and especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.