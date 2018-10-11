× Milford, Bridgeport Boys and Girls Village facilities evacuated due to threat from parent

MILFORD — Police confirm that the Boys and Girls Village facilities in Milford and Bridgeport were evacuated due to a bomb threats.

Milford police said a parent sent a text to director through an app with a threat saying if their child did not receive services, that no child would receive services. Police swept the Milford campus and students are being allowed to return.

The State Police Bomb Squad is heading the Bridgeport campus to search the facility.