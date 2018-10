× One person dead after Waterbury shooting

WATERBURY — One person is dead after a shooting in Waterbury.

Waterbury police confirm two women were shot outside of 50 Walnut St. A 30 year old woman was shot in the head, and died, the other woman, 53, was shot in the stomach and is listed condition at the hospital. Police following some leads, asking for public’s help as well.

