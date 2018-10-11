× Police chase leads to bomb threat in East Windsor

EAST WINDSOR — Authorities say the bomb squad was called after a teenager involved in a police chase claimed to have a bomb in his car.

It all happened on School Street. That’s where a police chase that started in South Windsor ended.

Police say the driver claimed there was a bomb in the car— so the bomb squad was called in and did two controlled detonations just in case– but there was no bomb found.

Police say the teen was arrested— the charges he is facing are not known.