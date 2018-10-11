Scattered showers tonight; Early morning showers Friday with temps on the 60s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hurricane Michael has made landfall and currently the National Hurricane Center track takes the storm through Georgia still as a major hurricane. The Carolina’s will see some heavy rainfall as well.

The remnants of this storm will interact with an approaching cold front and send us rain tomorrow evening. While it won’t rain all day long, there will be occasional showers with locally heavy downpours Thursday into Thursday night.

At this point we’re not expecting a big flooding threat but something we will watch. There could be a few trouble spots where some of those heavier downpours or thunderstorms pop up. One thing is for certain. We are NOT expecting a WIND impact out of this storm.

The actual storm will pass south of Connecticut on Friday. There’s a chance a shower grazes southern CT first thing in the morning. But worst part of the storm will stay a couple hundred miles offshore. So most of the state should stay dry!

By the weekend, classic beautiful fall weather returns with abundant sun and comfortably cool temperatures.

It will be a bit chilly Sunday morning. There is a chance for patchy frost in some of the cooler spots. Overall, it’ll be a reminder that fall is moving in fast!

FORECAST DETAILS:

THURSDAY: Showers/areas of rain, especially in the afternoon. High: low-mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Chance for a lingering shower early (mainly southeast CT) Slow clearing, cooler temperatures. High: 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny, cool, crisp, classic fall beauty. High: 55-60.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

MONDAY: Chance of showers. High: low 60s

