NEW HAVEN — Police say a woman is dead after she was struck by a car overnight in New Haven.

Police say the hit-and-run happened on Woolsey Street around 12:51 a.m. The unidentified woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe a red 2002-2006 Toyota Camry was involved. They say it will have front-end damage. The driver fled the scene.

This is a developing story.