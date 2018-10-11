× Thursday Night Football on FOX61: Wentz throws 3 TD passes in win over Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Carson Wentz threw a season-high three touchdown passes and Philadelphia Eagles got an early lift from their defense and special teams in beating the struggling New York Giants 34-13 on Thursday night, avoiding their first three-game losing streak since the 2016 season.

Wentz sandwiched touchdowns passes of 13 and 1 yard to Alshon Jeffery around a 10-yarder to tight end Zach Ertz to help the Eagles (3-3) build a 31-6 lead. They beat the Giants (1-5) for the fourth straight time and seventh in eight games.

Corey Clement scored on a 1-yard run and Jake Elliott added field goals of 33 and 30 yards for the defending Super Bowl champions.

Rookie halfback Saquon Barkley scored on a 50-yard run and rushed for 130 yards in one of the few bright spots for the Giants’ offense, which was booed repeatedly in losing at home for the third time. Aldrick Rosas had field goals of 33 and 21 yards.