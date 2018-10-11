WorkinCT #CTConfident: The Fix IV Therapy in West Hartford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HARTFORD – The fix is in.

That’s the plan for a new venture on Farmington Avenue called “The Fix IV Therapy”.

The Fix offers clients both IV therapies and booster shots – about a dozen different choices on their menu.

Erin Fox, the owner of The Fix said, “this is all about wellness and feeling good. I found the space and here we are.”

The Fix employs a number of registered nurses who administer the IV’s and shots, including Kelley Carey, a nurse in the pediatric oncology department at Connecticut Children’s Hospital when she’s not lending her expertise at the new spa.

“We make sure they are comfortable and make sure they have a really good experience,” Carey said.

With therapies like “The Party Fix” for hangovers and the “Fit Fix” for athletes, Fox said she looks forward to the grand opening.

“I think everyone is ready to hydrate and glow,” she said.

Officially, The Fix opens on Monday, October 15.

Therapies range from $25 for an "energy boost shot" to $150 dollars for most of the IV Therapies. The Fix is located at 1000 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford.

