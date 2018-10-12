Caught on camera: Two suspects rob Glastonbury package store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLASTONBURY -- Two suspects were caught on surveillance video early Sunday morning attempting to rob a package store.

Two male suspects can be seen putting on masks behind South Side Wine Shop in Glastonbury around 2 a.m.

In the video, one of the suspects uses a brick to smash the front door and the front window of the liquor store. Next, one of the suspects climbs through the window all while knocking over several wine bottles.

A worker said the suspects caused thousands of dollars of damage to the store. The suspect can be seen attempting to steal an empty cash register, however he failed to rip it off the counter.

The suspect leaves the building and escapes.

Glastonbury police is asking anyone with information related to this crime to contact the police department immediately.