Fall weather returns for the weekend

We’re getting clipped by the remnants of Hurricane Michael, but the storm is nowhere near as strong as what it used to be. Rain along the shoreline and southeastern CT will move out by late morning, and then we have clearing skies by the afternoon. It’s a much cooler and more crisp day compared to yesterday, with lower humidity rushing in with a gusty breeze. Some wind gusts could top 30 mph during the day today, but that should die down a bit this evening. High temps will be around 60 degrees.

Saturday starts off on the wet side, as showers will move through during the morning hours. That will likely cause damp roads for the Hartford Marathon, which starts around 8 AM and continues into the middle of the day. Temperatures will be cool, with 40s in the morning and 50s in the afternoon.

Saturday night we really cool those temperatures off. With a much chillier air mass in place, low temps may drop into the mid/upper 30s! It’s certainly possible that we’ll have scattered frost in some of the cooler locations (best chance is Litchfield & Tolland Counties) by Sunday morning.

We’re not accustomed to feeling autumn temperatures yet. Because it’s been so warm lately, this seasonable weather may be quite the shock to the system. Highs on Sunday will be in the 50s to near 60 with a good amount of sunshine.

Looking into next week, there aren’t any signals of warm weather. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s for several days, with no return to the 80s anytime soon. Looks like we’ve finally turned the corner toward autumn after so much summertime weather.

TODAY: Morning rain in southern & southeastern CT, then clearing skies. A gusty breeze 15-30 mph at times as cooler air rushes in. High: 60-65.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy in the evening. Clouds increasing during the early morning, with showers around dawn. Lows: 42-52.

SATURDAY: Morning showers, then becoming sunny, cool and crisp. High: 55-60.

SUNDAY: Chilly morning with scattered frost. Mostly Sunny. Highs around 55-60.

MONDAY: Chance of showers. High: low 60s

TUESDAY: Chance of AM shower then clouds to sun. High: Mid 50s

