Foodie Friday: Moxie in Madison

MADISON — If you have the guts to try something different and are in Madison, we’ve got the place for you.

Moxie is a relatively new joint in town that offers a menu filled with creative twists on popular dishes.

Whether it’s pirogies made in house with local bratwurst, hrimp gumbo, pad thai, tuna tartare or the buffalo cauliflower, one this is for sure, the taste is out of this world.

“We have a one page menu,” smiled owner Bill Plunkett, whose place will celebrate its fourth anniversary this weekend. “It’s important to make sure we do everything well or you won’t see it on the menu for long.”

Plunkett credits executive chef Derek Seigfried with creating unique flavors in many of the dishes which separates Moxie from others in the area.

“It’s all about using fresh ingredients, and local if possible along with a spice or two that you wouldn’t think fits,” said Seigfried. “I’ve cooked on the islands and learned to bring some of those flavors here and it’s working.”

While the dishes will impress regulars and newbies, once you walk into the restaurant the feel is one of welcoming. The roll up doors and craftsmanship of the tables and decor add to the experience.

Plunkett says even though he believes a successful restaurant is about 80 percent atmosphere and 20 percent food, Moxie makes sure what comes out of the kitchen is as perfect as possible and it shows.

“Fabulous food in a very fun environment! We loved our wings appetizer. My Pork brisket was so flavorful, moist, and tender,” said Mary H in an online review. “My husband really enjoyed his gumbo, full of great flavors. For dessert, we loved the Macadamia chocolate mousse. Definitely our favorite place to eat!”