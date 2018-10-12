Frost Advisory in effect; Chilly temps persist through the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A weak upper-level disturbance moving through brought the rain today. But that's not all. Colder air is forecaast to move in this evening, giving us our first chance for patchy frost! A Frost Advisory is in effect for Fairfield, Litchfield, Hartford, and Tolland County.

Cooler than average weather will continue with another chance for rain on Monday. That same rain will come in conjunction with a cold front that will really put us in the cooler. Highs will slowly plummet through mid-week, and may struggle to hit 50 by Thursday. In fact - expect the possibility for a light freeze Thursday morning, especially in rural and valley areas where the cold will pool. After that - temps will attempt to rebound as high pressure sets back in place - However cold upper-level temps will keep cold breezes in place as well.

FORECAST DETAILS

TONIGHT: Clear and Cold. Lows: Mid-Upper 30s. 40s on the shore.

SUNDAY: Chilly morning with scattered frost. Mostly Sunny. Highs around 55-60.

MONDAY: Showers. High: low 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Fall chill. High: Near 50.

