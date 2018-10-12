Jesse Palmer of Daily Mail TV visits the FOX61 Morning News

HARTFORD — Jesse Palmer, the host of Daily Mail TV, and former QB for the New York Giants, visited the FOX61 Morning News on Friday morning.

“It’s fun for me kind of quote-on-quote quarterbacking the show,” he said of Daily Mail TV, seen on FOX61 weekdays at 3 p.m. “It is very fast and furious and I really love that we have correspondents literally around the globe — that we’re going to in our show in New York and Washington DC in LA, London and Sydney — and we’re ping-ponging all these different topics, getting on a lot quickly. So there’s something for everyone on our show.”

As a former New York Giant, that was tough to watch for Giants fans out there,” said Palmer of last nights’ Thursday Night Football game seen on FOX61. “The offense in New York has been anemic the last two years. If it’s going to turn around i think it has to start with the offense.”

This Thursday’s Thursday Night Football match-up features the Denver Broncos at Arizona Cardinals. Kickoff is at 8 p.m.