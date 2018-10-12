× Man gets 5 years for child pornography

HARTFORD — A Connecticut man who had more than 200 images and videos of child pornography on a thumb drive has been sentenced to five years in prison.

The Day reports 28-year-old William Millet, of Groton, was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Hartford to five years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Millet pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography in June.

Prosecutors say Millett was arrested in Nov. 2017 after investigators discovered his IP address associated had accessed child pornography.

Local police, state police and Homeland Security investigated the case.