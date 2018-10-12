Mega Millions jackpot numbers are in

DES MOINES, Iowa — The winning numbers for the estimated $548 million Mega Millions prize are: 4, 24, 46, 61, 70.
The Mega Ball drawn was 7. The Megaplier was 3x.
The jackpot has been growing since July, when a group of California office workers won $543 million.
It only costs $2 to play the game, but the odds of instant wealth aren't good. The chance of matching all six numbers and winning the jackpot is one in 302.5 million.
The $548 million jackpot refers to the annuity option, paid out over 29 years. Most winners opt for cash, which for Friday night's drawing would be an estimated $309 million.
Mega Millions is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
