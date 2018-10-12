Motorcycle museum set to open in Rockville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKVILLE – There are some hot rides right off West Main Street in Rockville.

What was once an old mill, has been restored and transformed, a nearly 7-year long project spearheaded by Ken Kaplan, the owner of Kaplan Cycles.

On Saturday, Kaplan will open the New England Motorcycle Museum, three floors and nearly 70,000 square feet dedicated to the almighty bike.

“It’s a labor of love,” Kaplan said standing by a Honda CR-500 bike.

There are about 250 motorcycles to see, some on loan and some Kaplan owns.

“We want to be the center of the motorcycle universe in the New England region and right here in Rockville,” he said.

Kaplan mentioned future plans call for a brew pub and even a drive-in movie (for motorcyclists).

To find out more about the New England Motorcycle Museum, click here.