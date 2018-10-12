× PD: Bank drive-thru suspect may have also robbed Thai restaurant days later

MILFORD — Milford Police are still on the hunt for a robbery suspect who may have struck twice in two days.

Police say Wednesday night, around 9:30, an armed robbery occurred at the Taste of Thai restaurant at 22 Broad STreet. Police say a man walked into the restaurant with a black, semi-automatic handgun and took cash from the register. The man then ran off.

Police say the suspect is being described as a black man, standing at about 5’10” with a thin build, hooded sweatshirt, and possibly had a mustache.

Police believe the man is the same man who held up a driver at a bank drive-thru two days prior, also on Broad Street.

Police ask residents and business in the Broad Street area to contact police at once if they anyone matching the description of the suspect, or sees any suspicious activity.