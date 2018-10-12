× Police searching for man who allegedly approached 11-year-old boy at bus stop in Watertown

WATERTOWN — Police are investigating after an 11-year-old boy reported that a man approached him at a bus stop and told him to get in his vehicle Thursday afternoon.

The boy told Watertown Police Department that he was approached at the top of Tucker Avenue in the area of French Street.

“The boy reported that a white sedan approached him and the male operator asked him if he needed a ride and asked him to get into the vehicle,” police said in a release. “The boy said no and ran home.”

Police said the boy described the vehicle as a newer white Toyota sedan operated by a tan skinned male in his late 20’s, wearing a blue shirt with a baseball cap.

He said the male also had dark hair and scruff on his face.

Anyone with information on this alleged incident or know of similar incidents is asked to call Watertown School Resource Officer Desena or the Watertown Police at 860-945-5200.