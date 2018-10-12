Some rain Monday, freeze possible Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After some patchy frost and fog this morning, Skies are beginning to clear. This will mean a big swing in temps later on today as temps build to near 60 today.

Then cooler than average weather will continue with a chance for rain on Monday as a cold front moves through. Behind that cold front cooler & drier air. The middle of the week looks dry with plenty of sunshine. But the trade off, by Thursday some inland towns could see a high only in the upper 40s. We can expect the possibility for a light freeze with overnight temperatures near freezing especially in rural and valley areas. In fact - if there is enough moisture behind the front - Residents in the northwest hills of Litchfield County may see a few snowflakes!

Then it could be a wet start to the weekend with showers forecasted for Saturday. Temperatures however will be back in the low 60s.

FORECAST DETAILS

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lows: Lower 40s.

MONDAY: Showers. High: low 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Mid 50s.

THURSDAY: A freeze possible. Cooler. High: Near 50.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.