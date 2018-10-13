× 8 year-old boy seriously injured in car vs. pedestrian crash

NORWICH — A boy has suffered a serious leg injury in a car vs. pedestrian crash Saturday and was taken to the hospital.

Police said that they were dispatched around 10:30 a.m. to the area of North Main Street and Central Avenue on 911 calls of a person struck by a car. Officials at the scene discovered that the person who was an 8 year-old boy. The boy was suffering from a serious leg injury and was brought to the local hospital for treatment.

The road was closed for a few hours as police investigated.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the accident to please call Officer Rich Cannata at the Norwich Police Department (860)886-5561.