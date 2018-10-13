Anthem and Bethany Lions Club to host ‘Bethany Fall Clean Up Day 2018’ on October 20

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETHANY -- In response to the destructive tornadoes felt earlier this year, the Bethany Lions Club and Anthem have partnered up to host "Bethany Fall Clean Up Day 2018."

The event will be held on October 20 from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. Volunteers will be given safety vests, garbage bags and gloves. Those supplies will be handed out at Bethany Town Hall on Friday night from 4 -7 p.m.

After the clean up, all the volunteers will meet at the town hall for a crew celebration.

