Boarding school probe accuses 3 more adults of sex abuse

WALLINGFORD — A prestigious Connecticut boarding school has released a new report that accuses three more adults of sexual misconduct involving students.

Choate Rosemary Hall in Wallingford hired a law firm to review new abuse allegations that arose after the release of an investigative report last year that accused 12 former faculty members of sexual misconduct involving students. Neither report names any current faculty or staff.

The new investigation corroborated allegations against two former faculty members and the wife of a faculty member. Two of the three have died. The allegations date back to the mid-1960s.

Choate officials released the report Friday and apologized to all the victims. They said the new report shows the school failed to appropriately address reports of misconduct, and officials have taken new steps to protect students.