× Brewers take opening game of NLCS 6-5 over Dodgers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers ended Clayton Kershaw’s postseason shutout streak before taking Game 1 of the National League Championship Series.

The Brewers tagged Kershaw for four earned runs over three-plus innings of a 6-5 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Los Angeles lefty had gone 13 innings without allowing a postseason run until Brewers reliever and winning pitcher Brandon Woodruff launched a game-tying solo homer in the bottom of the third. Hernan Perez put Milwaukee ahead with a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

Domingo Santana ended Kershaw’s night with a two-run single before scoring on Ryan Braun’s single to make it 5-1 in the fourth.

Jesus Aguilar homered and Lorenzo Cain had three hits for the Brewers, who have won 12 in a row since the regular season.

Woodruff is the third reliever to homer in a postseason game. He also struck out four during two perfect innings on the mound.

Corey Knebel (kuh-NAY’-bul) surrendered an RBI triple to Chris Taylor with two out in the ninth before striking out Justin Turner to end the game.

Manny Machado was the hitting star for the Dodgers, belting a solo homer off Milwaukee starter Gio Gonzalez and lining a two-run single in a three-run eighth that got Los Angeles within 6-4.

The series continues Saturday in Milwaukee. Hyun-Jin Ryu (hee-YUHN’-jihn YOO) will start for the Dodgers against Wade Miley. You can catch all the action on FOX61 starting at 3:30 p.m.

The ALCS starts Saturday night when Justin Verlander and the World Series champion Houston Astros take on Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.