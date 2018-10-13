× Coalition emerges to support constitutional amendment

HARTFORD — A diverse coalition of more than 30 organizations is rallying support for a proposed amendment to Connecticut’s constitution, hoping to ensure transportation revenues are spent on transportation projects.

Representatives from labor unions, business associations, major state employers, environmental groups and transportation organizations, as well as both Republican and Democratic state legislators, contend it’s crucial to support the proposed amendment to Connecticut’s constitution that would create a so-called “lockbox” to help prevent money in the state’s transportation account from being spent on other initiatives.

Democratic Rep. Antonio “Tony” Guerrera of Rocky Hill acknowledged Friday the General Assembly has “sometimes raided that fund” and that’s why the various groups decided to come together.

Records show a political action committee supporting the coalition’s effort has amassed $74,000 to spend mostly on digital marketing.