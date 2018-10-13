× Down Syndrome Association hosting annual convention

ROCKY HILL – If you live with, or just love someone with Down Syndrome, you’ll want to stop by the Down Syndrome Association of Connecticut’s Annual Convention on Saturday. It’s the association’s 33rd convention, with sessions and workshops addressing school transitions, special needs planning, using music with newborns and toddlers more. FOX61’s Keith McGilvery and Margaux Farrell will be there, and running a workshop on being your authentic self and sharing your talents.

The event is at the Sheraton in Rocky Hill. You can register here.