Lion Heart committed to finding a cure for breast cancer

HARTFORD -- The Lion Heart Fund for Cancer Research which is partnered with Yale-New Haven Hospital, is committed to finding a cure for breast cancer.

Kathleen van Rijn and her six sisters founded Lion Heart after her 2006 breast cancer diagnosis. The sisters began their goal to rid the world of breast cancer by first walking in the New York Susan G Komen Race for the Cure. That then expanded into Lion Heart.

The organization hosts a variety of events to raise money for breast cancer research. 100% of the money raised goes into the Lion Heart Fund for Cancer Research. The money raised from these events since its inception to date have generated over $860,000.

One of the events the organization holds and support, is "Lap-a-Thons." "Lap-a-Thons" are fund-raising swim events involving high school swimmers from Southern Connecticut Conference and younger swimmers from private swim clubs. FOX61 covered one of these "Lap-a-Thons" last year.

The Connecticut Open Tennis Tournament also raises fund throughout its tournament in August raising money and awareness.

For more information on the organization or how you can donate, click here.