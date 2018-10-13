× Pedestrian struck by car in Manchester

MANCHESTER – Police say a pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries when he was hit by a car overnight in Manchester.

About 20 minutes after 2 Saturday morning police were called to West Middle Turnpike where they found a 23 year old man who was unresponsive on scene. He was transported to Hartford Hospital.

Several witnesses told police that the victim was trying to cross West Middle Turnpike near the driveway of Pepe’s Restaurant when he was struck by the car. Police say the driver stayed on the scene and is fully cooperating with the investigation. The road was shut down while police investigated, but was reopened by 5 a.m.

They are still asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact Officer Moss of the Manchester Traffic Unit at 860-533-8651.

Manchester PD currently investigating a serious motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian struck on West Middle Tpke west of Broad St. Pedestrian was transported to Hartford Hospital w/ life-threatening injuries. Please be aware of road closures or delays in the area. — Manchester Police Department (@Manchester_PD) October 13, 2018