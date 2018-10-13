× Watertown police searching for woman in connection with armed robbery

WATERTOWN — Police are looking a suspected woman who is believed to have committed an armed robbery Saturday.

Police said that the robbery happened around 10:20 a.m. at the Checkers Food Store at the intersection of Falls Avenue and Sunnyside Avenue. A White or Hispanic woman entered the store wearing grey sweatpants, a dark sweatshirt, a white towel covering her head under a winter hat and large sunglasses.

The woman approached the clerk, showed them a large knife and threatened them with it. The woman then took cash from the register and threatened a customer who tried to intervene.

Police said the woman was driving a dark gray Mazada 6, with tinted windows, a loud exhaust and no front plate. The car has five spoke rims which are less common. The rear plate may contain the numbers “1579.”

The woman initially drove the car up Edgewood Road and then fled after the robbery on Falls Avenue towards Sylvan Lake Road. Neighbors are being asked by police to check their surveillance cameras for any useful images of the car.

Forensics evidence was collected at the scene and will be examined by police.

The Watertown police department is asking anyone with information of this incident is asked to call them at 860-945-5200 or Crimestoppers at 860-945-9940 for anonymous cash reward. Police are only asking for information only and to not contact the female.