BARKtoberfest set for October 20th in Manchester

MANCHESTER - The Manchester Dog Owners Group is gearing up for its 2nd Annual Barktoberfest Fest.

The festival is a chance to celebrate our canine friends , create awareness for responsible dog ownership, and raise funds to promote canine recreational activities and programs and Manchester's dog park, Manchester Barks & Rec.

The festival invites you come out with your furry friends while learning about the group’s initiatives.

“We also do mini seminars which people get a little bit of everything of what we are about and we also bring people to the dog park as well since it’s near it so you kind of get a feel of everything,” education chair Nicole Strickland said.

The festival will be held on October 20th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Charter Oak Park in Manchester. You can find more information on Facebook.

Anyone interested in volunteering for the BARKtober Fest committee, or day of event shift, please email your name, phone number and email to mdogct@yahoo.com with your interest. Please use BARKtober Fest Volunteer in the subject line.