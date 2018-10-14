Dining hall closed for the weekend at Central
NEW BRITAIN — A steam pipe burst at Central Connecticut State University shutting down a campus dining hall.
The underground pipe near memorial hall ruptured early Saturday morning sending into the ventilation system of the dining hall.
Crews spent the weekend removing condensation and cleaning equipment, surfaces and furniture inside the building.
The other dining hall on campus was opened to students and memorial hall should be back up and running Monday morning.
