× Four escape overnight fire in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN – The North Haven Fire Department says they are still on scene after battling a house fire overnight.

The home is located at 135 Standish Avenue; that’s just north of Bailey Avenue. Four people were in the house, but they managed to escape from the home, which was ‘fully involved’ when firefighters arrived.

We have a crew on the way and will bring you more details as they become available.