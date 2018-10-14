Jewish man punched to the ground, attacked in Brooklyn: officials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WPIX)— A man was arrested Sunday morning after he allegedly attacked a Jewish man in Brooklyn.

The attack happened along 13th Avenue and 46th Street in Borough Park at about 7:30 a.m. Police arrived to find the 38-year-old man attacking the 62-year-old victim, according to cops.

He was taken into custody with charges pending.

The victim was taken to the hospital with minor lacerations, pain and bruising to his head.

The assault followed a verbal dispute between the two individuals that occurred as the alleged attacker was driving while the victim was crossing the road, police sources said.

Video surveillance shows the vicious attack, where the man punches the victim to the ground before chasing after another man who tried to intervene.

Boro Park Shomrim and the District Manager of Brooklyn Community Board 12 acknowledged the attack on a member of their community, saying "Justice needs to be served swiftly and fully."

I'm horrified by this unprovoked vicious assault on an elderly member of our community. Justice needs to be served swiftly and fully. Thank you @BPShomrim and @NYPD66Pct for the quick response. pic.twitter.com/ET9ReklotR — Barry Spitzer (@bspitzer) October 14, 2018