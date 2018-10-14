Kingswood Oxford beats the Berkshire School 28-7

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The high school football patrol catching our first prep school game of the year as Kingswood Oxford hosted the Berkshire School today in West Hartford.

The Wyverns looking to take down the Bears in front of their home crowd for homecoming.

A great start for Kingswood, as Justin Edwards takes the tough run all the way down to the one-yard line. He'd cash in a few plays later to give the Wyverns a 7-0 lead.

Then it's the defense cashing in, as they scoop up the early fumble to give Kingswood the ball right back.

Before Winston Ware punches it in for the score 13-0 Wyverns.

Back the other way, it's edwards putting in work, as he refuses to go down. He goes 25 yards for the score, and Kingswood is rolling 21-0.

Second half action, And it's Kyren Petteway who caps it off. He starts to the right, cuts back to the left, and is off.

A 27-yard score to put the nail in the coffin, Kingswood wins it 28-7.