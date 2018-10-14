× Long Island plane crash victim identified as Waterbury man

QUOGUE, NY — One of the people on a small plane that took off from Connecticut and crashed off of Long Island has been identified.

The New York State Police said Raj Persaud, 41, of Waterbury, died when the small private plane he was on crashed into the ocean Saturday several miles off the Hamptons.

Assistant Chief Kevin Raynor of the Westhampton Beach Fire Department says witnesses reported the plane hurtling down into the ocean off the village of Quogue. The aircraft hit the water around 11 a.m.

The Coast Guard, the New York Air National Guard, the Suffolk County sheriff’s office and a commercial salvage vessel are involved.

Raynor says people on the beach reported the plane sputtering before it crashed.

In a statement from the FAA, “The aircraft departed from Danbury Municipal Airport for Charleston Executive Airport in South Carolina.”