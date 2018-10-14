× Hartford police surveillance leads to arrest for illegal gun

HARTFORD – A check on idling vehicle in a secluded parking lot led to a gun arrest in Hartford.

On Saturday, the Hartford Police Department’s Street Crime Unit was conducting surveillance at an isolated parking lot on Sherbrooke Avenue, a location well known location for illegal activity. The officers observed a black, 2008 Lincoln Navigator, backed into a parking space. The car was running and occupied by two males.

Eventually police decided to find out if they had a lawful reason to be on the private property. When they got up to the car, officers saw a firearm on the front passenger’s lap. The man frantically attempted to conceal the firearm on the floorboard, but he was quickly detained by the officers and transported to the Violent Crimes Unit where he was interviewed by detectives.

The man, 24-year-old Brian Martinez of Hartford was charged with Trespassing, Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit, and Weapons in a Motor Vehicle.